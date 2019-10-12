Canada vs Namibia World Cup game in Kamaishi called off

Canada's game with Namibia in Kamaishi has been cancelled

Canada’s final Pool B Rugby World Cup match with Namibia in Kamaishi has been cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

England's Pool C clash with France in Yokohama and New Zealand's final Pool B game against Italy had already been called off as a result of the devastation caused by Typhoon Hagibis.

Owing to the evacuation order following #TyphoonHagibis the Pool B match between Namibia and Canada in Kamaishi has been cancelled.

The Namibia vs Canada match, which had no bearing on the rest of the tournament with both sides unable to qualify for the quarter-finals, will be recorded as a draw, with both sides awarded two points.

Scotland are waiting to hear if their crucial Pool A clash with hosts Japan in Yokohama on Sunday will get the go-ahead to be played, with a decision expected in the early hours of Sunday.

But World Cup organisers have confirmed that Wales' Pool D game with Uruguay in Kumamoto and USA vs Tonga in Hanazono will go ahead as planned.

Gregor Townsend's side must win to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament and have already taken legal advice on where they stand if the game is postponed, therefore knocking them out at the end of the group stages.

World Rugby chief operating officer and tournament director Alan Gilpin did offer some hope to Scotland, however, in the statement issued to announce the cancellation of Canada's game with Namibia.

"We remain optimistic that Sunday's remaining matches will go ahead as scheduled in Kumamoto, Hanazono and Yokohama, which are much further south and therefore outside of the impact of the storm conditions this morning," said Gilpin.

As for the game that has been called off, Gilpin said: "The safety of teams, fans, volunteers and workforce is our number one priority.

"Following strong direction from the Prefecture of Iwate and the City of Kamaishi, we were left with no option but to cancel the match on safety grounds.

"We have been liaising closely with the city and the venue over the past 24 hours and have informed the teams.

"In line with the direction of the local authorities, we are making the difficult, but right decision to cancel the match."