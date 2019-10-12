Typhoon Hagibis sets in amid Rugby World Cup cancellations in Japan

A screen shows the potential impact of Typhoon Hagibis as World Rugby announce match cancellations

Heavy wind, rain and tornadoes have arrived in Japan, with Typhoon Hagibis setting in amid Rugby World Cup match cancellations.

The conditions have already seen England's Pool C clash with France in Yokohama and New Zealand's final Pool B game against Italy called off.

A decision will be made at 12am (BST) on Sunday over whether Scotland and World Cup hosts Japan's crucial Pool A encounter in Yokohama will go ahead.

World Rugby has urged supporters not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary", with train and flight services heavily disrupted.

Typhoon Hagibis, closing in from the Pacific, brought heavy rainfall in wide areas of Japan ahead of its landfall, including Shizuoka and Mie prefectures, south-west of Tokyo, as well as Chiba to the north, which had suffered power outages and damaged homes from last month's typhoon.

A tornado ripped through Chiba on Saturday, overturning a car in the city of Ichihara and killing a man inside.

Heavy rain and strong winds have been pounding Tokyo as the worst typhoon there in six decades approached.

The one that hit the Tokyo region in 1958 left more than 1,200 people dead and half-a-million houses flooded.

Hagibis, which means "speed" in Filipino, was advancing northwestward with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some 17,000 police and military troops have been called up, standing ready for rescue operations.