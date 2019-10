Eddie Jones says Scotland cannot blame Typhoon Hagibis for potential Rugby World Cup exit

England head coach Eddie Jones has little sympathy for Scotland

Eddie Jones has little sympathy with Scotland if they are knocked out of the World Cup by Super Typhoon Hagibis.

The Scots will miss out on the quarter-finals if their match against hosts Japan on Sunday is cancelled due to the approaching cyclone.

England's clash with France and New Zealand's game against Italy have already been called off and Jones has limited sympathy for Gregor Townsend's men, given that all teams knew the potential for extreme weather events to intervene.

England secured qualification with a game to spare and Jones said: "We've been talking about it all the time, about the possibility that this was going to happen.

"It's typhoon season. You know what's going to happen. It's typhoon season here and you've got to be prepared for it.

"We had an idea it could happen and therefore you have to accumulate points in your games to put yourself in the right position in case that happened.

"We just knew that there was the possibility of a game like this during the tournament so we just wanted to put ourselves in the best position we could.

"This is supposed to be a big typhoon, so I don't see any other option that the organisers had. That's why we're not concerned at all about the comings and goings of it, we think it's the right decision."

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen has echoed Jones' view.

"We have to back World Rugby's decision and if other teams miss out, it's unfortunate, it'll be disappointing," Hansen said.

"If you want to be really ruthless, then it's all about making sure you win the games on the way through because everyone knew this could be a possibility."