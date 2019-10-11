Japan make four changes for crucial Rugby World Cup game with Scotland

Luke Thompson will make a record 13th World Cup appearance for Japan

Japan have made four changes to their starting line-up for Sunday's crucial World Cup game with Scotland.

Victory over Scotland will clinch top spot in Pool A and a quarter-final against South Africa but Sunday's game in Yokohama remains in doubt because of Super Typhoon Hagibis.

World Rugby say the game remains under review and a decision on whether it goes ahead will be taken just hours before the scheduled 7.45pm Japan time (11.45am BST) kick-off.

Kenki Fukuoka, who scored the winning try against Ireland, replaces Lomano Lemeki on the left wing while William Tupou comes in at full-back.

Kenki Fukuoka returns after scoring the winning try against Ireland

Shota Horie starts at hooker after coming off the bench in the bonus-point win over Samoa, with Luke Thompson preferred to Wimpie van der Walt in the second row.

Thompson will become the first Japan player to make 13 Rugby World Cup appearances, breaking the record he currently shares with Hirotoki Onazawa.

Japan: 15 William Tupou, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Yutaka Nagare; 1 Keita Inagaki, 2 Shota Horie, 3 Jiwon Koo, 4 Luke Thompson, 5 James Moore, 6 Michael Leitch (c), 7 Pieter Labuschagne, 8 Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Isileli Nakajima, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Uwe Helu ,20 Hendrik Tui, 21 Fumiaki Tanaka, 22 Rikiya Matsuda, 23 Ryohei Yamanaka.