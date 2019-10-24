Wales' Liam Williams set to miss Rugby World Cup semi-final vs South Africa

Liam Williams is likely to miss Sunday's Yokohama showdown with South Africa

Wales full-back Liam Williams is set to miss Sunday's Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

The British and Irish Lion suffered an ankle injury in training on Wednesday afternoon.

If he is ruled out, Leigh Halfpenny is the leading candidate to deputise.

Williams has been one of the stand-out performers for Wales at the tournament so far, scoring tries in the wins over Georgia and Fiji.

Experienced full-back Leigh Halfpenny may come into Wales' semi-final starting XV

He has enjoyed an incredible 2019 so far, helping Wales to a Grand Slam and Saracens to a Champions Cup-Premiership double.

However, potential replacement Halfpenny has a huge amount of international experience, having been capped 84 times by Wales and four times by the British and Irish Lions - winning player of the series honours when they beat Australia in 2013.

Versatile back Owen Lane of Cardiff is also available if needed, having been called into the squad when back-row man Josh Navidi was ruled out - due to fitness doubts over centres Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes.