Northampton v Exeter team news: Chiefs make five changes

Ollie Devoto will start in midfield for Exeter against Northampton

Northampton have made one change for Exeter's visit to a sold-out Franklin's Gardens for their clash against Exeter Chiefs.

Flanker Jamie Gibson, who reached 100 appearances for Saints when he featured off the bench during a 32-6 victory over Worcester last Friday, starts in the back-row alongside Lewis Ludlam and Teimana Harrison.

The Chiefs head to Northampton on Friday, less than a week after they beat Saracens 31-13 and moved three points clear at the Premiership summit.

The league season reaches its halfway point this weekend, and Exeter have so far lost just one of their 10 games.

Dylan Hartley skippers Saints against the Chiefs

They have also claimed 21 Premiership points from a possible 25 on the road, and have beaten Northampton in the clubs' last three meetings.

"What we need to do is go to Northampton with the right mindset, because people soon forget about good performances if you don't back them up," Chiefs rugby director Baxter said.

"That's the message we've been driving home this week and hopefully the guys will follow that through."

Exeter bounced back from a Heineken Champions Cup home defeat against Gloucester earlier this month by winning the Kingsholm return fixture and then seeing off Saracens.

And Baxter added: "I think what the last few weeks have shown is that a big part of sport is about the emotional battle.

"If you think about things, we've gone from people telling us we were in a mini crisis because we lost to Gloucester, then all of a sudden people are saying Exeter are back on form because of these last two wins.

"In truth, it's all been spaced apart by just a few training days and that's the battle we have to win first and foremost against Northampton.

"They've had a decent win travelling away to Worcester, a side who have been playing very well, and we've had a decent win ourselves.

Ben Moon features for Exeter in the front row

"Now it's a case of who can mentally and emotionally refresh first and who can take that emotion and passion into the game on Friday, because that is going to be the most important factor."

Exeter show five changes, with Ollie Devoto starting in midfield, while England props Ben Moon and Harry Williams pack down either side of hooker Elvis Taione, and lock Mitch Lees also features.

Baxter added: "The good thing for us as coaches looking back at the [Saracens] game is that we know we weren't faultless. There were still areas we can work on.

"Some of the crispness to our handling wasn't always great and the scrum went back and forth at times in the game.

"The good thing, however, was that we were prepared to work hard, stick at things, not get dented and not worry about mistakes and those are some great qualities to have in a side.

"If we go to Northampton thinking we've beaten Saracens and we draw breath, then we will probably get beaten, as that's how it works in the Premiership.

"What we have to do is be willing to work as hard as we did against Saracens."