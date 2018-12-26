QUIZ: Test your 2018 rugby union knowledge

As 2018 comes to a close, test your rugby union knowledge from the last 12 months.

We saw stunning domestic championship victories for Saracens in the Premiership, Leinster in the PRO14 and Castres in the Top 14, and took in another outstanding Test calendar from the Six Nations to the autumn internationals.

We experienced memorable summer tours as England visited South Africa, Ireland toured Australia and France went to New Zealand.

The Rugby Championship and Super Rugby excited once again, while on the European stage, Leinster experienced Champions Cup glory and Cardiff Blues fought until the very end to lift the Challenge Cup.

From the Champions Cup pool games in January through to the November internationals and 2018/19 European Cup group fixtures this December, we have had non-stop action each and every month from both hemispheres.

How much can you remember from it all? Test yourself with our quiz below...Good luck!