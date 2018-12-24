Danny Cipriani should have been in England team for last 10 years, says Sir Clive Woodward

Danny Cipriani has played 16 times for England since making his debut in 2006

Danny Cipriani should have been in the England team for the last ten years, says Sir Clive Woodward.

Speaking on the Will Greenwood podcast, Woodward said over the years, coaches have appeared reluctant to work with the Gloucester fly-half, who has had his fair share of off-field issues.

Despite those issues, Woodward says Cipriani should have been part of the team over the last decade, provided he toed the line.

"On talent and skill, Cipriani should have been in the team the last ten years," said Woodward. "He was the person to come in and take over from [Jonny] Wilkinson, he was the man ready to go.

"He just seemed to be a person where coaches didn't want to talk to [him], and he was the guy you'd want to be absolutely close to and almost build the team around him.

Danny Cipriani started for England in the third Test of their South Africa tour in June

"You also had to be very clear: 'You're going to do this, but if you ever step out of line there's going to be a big, big fall-out'."

Woodward has not coached rugby since the 2005 Lions tour, and though he ruled out coaching at club level, he said he would be open to the right role in international rugby.

"I'd take a job, without naming the team, any job that I thought had the talent to go all the way," said the 62-year-old.

"I wouldn't want to coach a club side. An international side, if I genuinely thought they had the players that could become the best in the world and win a World Cup I'd be very tempted to do that. But that quite limits it to a few sides."

Sir Clive Woodward says he would be open to an international coaching role

Woodward's World Cup final team

Woodward and Greenwood also discussed the team they would pick for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece game of next year's tournament.

Front row: 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Dylan Hartley (c), 3 Kyle Sinckler

Woodward said he would pick Dylan Hartley at hooker and as skipper: "Captain," said Woodward. "Not co-captain."

On Sinckler he said: "I've been really impressed by him. I love all these x-factor players."

Second row: 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis

"I just think he's on the way back," said Woodward of Kruis. "Those two have a good partnership at Saracens.

"It's a bit like Ben Kay. Kay would be an automatic choice to play alongside Martin Johnson, and I think those two play well together when they're both fully fit."

Woodward says he would partner George Kruis with Maro Itoje in the England second row

Back row: 6 Brad Shields, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

"I think No 8 and No 7 are non-negotiable now; Underhill is straight in.

"With the balance there, I would go with Shields [at No 6]. I think quietly he is getting better and better and better."

Half-backs: 9 Ben Youngs, 10 Owen Farrell

"With him playing at No 10, England have got every chance," said Woodward of Farrell. "If he gets dented, I think England's chances almost go out the window with that one injury.

"He has to play 10 in my view, and you have to build the whole team around him in his position."

Owen Farrell is England's most important player, says Woodward

Centres: 12 Manu Tuilagi, 13 Henry Slade

"I think he's an awesome player," said Woodward of Tuilagi. "And I think Eddie likes these big guys. He'd have no issues playing a couple of big units in the midfield. I like a bit more footballing ability, but I think Manu's got that if he's coached right.

"Imagine defensively; you've got Farrell and Manu there, you've just got two real competitive people. You wouldn't want to play against those two at 10 and 12."

"I really like Jonathan Joseph, but I also like Slade. I just think Slade adds a lot of footballing abilities, he's left-footed kicking gives you that real option."

Joe Cokanasiga made his England debut in the autumn

Back three: 11 Elliot Daly, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 15 Anthony Watson

I would definitely have him in the team," Cockanasiga, "I don't just see him as a lump, I just see him as a big, big guy - he is quick. I want him in the team whether he's on the right or the left, you can switch that around.

"Daly has to play," said Woodward, who refused to budge on the electric Anthony Watson playing full-back, no matter what weather plays out in Japan.