LISTEN: Sir Clive Woodward Xmas Special

Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast

Sir Clive Woodward joins Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox to discuss his time in charge of England, Danny Cipriani, the 2005 Lions tour, Japan 2019 and all things rugby in this Christmas special.

It is an eye-opening chat as he shares plenty of stories including who is the best rugby player he has ever coached and what he would have done if England had lost their 2003 World Cup final.

Sir Clive also puts the record straight on the 2005 Lions tour to New Zealand including the pranks played on Alastair Campbell and why the tour was not successful.

He is one of the most divisive players in the game, but Sir Clive is adamant that the talented Danny Cipriani should have been part of the England set-up over the last ten years.

With the 2019 World Cup looming in Japan, Sir Clive and Will also pick their England starting XV if England make it to the final.

