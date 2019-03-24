Other matches

Sun 24th March

Super Rugby

  • Reds vs Brumbies
  • 5:05am Sunday 24th March
  • Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane  
FT

Reds 36

Tries: Higginbotham (13), Feauai-Sautia (47), McDermott (49), Hegarty (74), Paenga-Amosa (80)
Conversions: Hegarty (14,48,51,75)
Penalties: Hegarty (29)

Brumbies 14

Tries: Speight (41), Brown (70)
Conversions: Lealiifano (42,70)

Reds 36-14 Brumbies: Bryce Hegarty shines in bonus-point Super Rugby win

Last Updated: 24/03/19 9:22am

Bryce Hegarty scored 16 points as the Reds moved off the bottom of the Australian Conference
The Reds secured their second win of the season by running in five tries to beat the turnover-prone Brumbies 36-14 in Brisbane.

The home side ran in five tries, four of which came in the second half as they claimed a bonus-point victory.

An early try No 8 Scott Higginbotham helped the Reds into a 10-0 half-time lead but the game really burst into life just after the break.

Brumbies winger Henry Speight crossed a minute into the second half but the Reds replied with two breakaway tries in two minutes from centre Chris Feauai-Sautia and scrum-half Tate McDermott to take a 24-14 lead.

Jahrome Brown gave the Brumbies hope with an intercept try a couple of minutes after coming on for his Super Rugby debut.

However, Reds fly-half Bryce Hegarty and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa crossed in the last five minutes to secure the bonus point.

