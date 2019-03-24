Reds 36-14 Brumbies: Bryce Hegarty shines in bonus-point Super Rugby win
Last Updated: 24/03/19 9:22am
The Reds secured their second win of the season by running in five tries to beat the turnover-prone Brumbies 36-14 in Brisbane.
The home side ran in five tries, four of which came in the second half as they claimed a bonus-point victory.
An early try No 8 Scott Higginbotham helped the Reds into a 10-0 half-time lead but the game really burst into life just after the break.
Brumbies winger Henry Speight crossed a minute into the second half but the Reds replied with two breakaway tries in two minutes from centre Chris Feauai-Sautia and scrum-half Tate McDermott to take a 24-14 lead.
Jahrome Brown gave the Brumbies hope with an intercept try a couple of minutes after coming on for his Super Rugby debut.
However, Reds fly-half Bryce Hegarty and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa crossed in the last five minutes to secure the bonus point.