Super Rugby: Wins for Hurricanes and Lions

Jordie Barrett is tackled by JD Schickerling and Frans Malherbe (L)

The Hurricanes had to work hard to claim a 34-28 victory over the Stormers in Wellington, while the Lions beat the Sunwolves 37-24 in Singapore.

Hurricanes 34-28 Stormers

Winger Wes Goosen scored two second-half tries and Beauden Barrett contributed 14 points as the Hurricanes rallied to beat the Stormers 34-28 in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The match presented a stark contrast in styles between the Hurricanes who lacked a reliable set-piece and tried to play the game at pace and the Stormers who sought to slow play and control possession through its powerful forward pack.

Steven Kitshoff of the Stormers attempts to evade Richard Judd and James Blackwell

The Hurricanes finally emerged on top, snatching the lead with a try to Barrett 10 minutes from full time and outscoring the Stormers by five tries to three.

The Stormers turned repeatedly to their rolling maul which brought them tries but deserted them in the final minutes of the match when they had territory and repeated opportunities to score.

A penalty against the Stormers as they tried to set a lineout drive in the final moments of the match decided a close contest in the Hurricanes' favor. They were able to hold the ball for the last three minutes and run out the clock.

Sunwolves 24-37 Lions

Wandisele Simelane (C) is tackled by Sunwolves' Dan Pryor

The Lions heaped more misery on the Sunwolves with a comfortable 37-24 victory at Singapore's National Stadium on Saturday, a day after it was announced the Japanese side would be cut from Super Rugby after the 2020 season.

Hooker Malcolm Marx scored a first-half brace as the Lions led 12-7 at the break, while Nic Groom, Elton Jantjies, Lionel Mapoe and Hacjivah Dayimani all crossed in the second half for the Johannesburg-based side.

Rahboni Warren Vosayaco of take the ball into contact for the Sunwolves

Rahboni Warren Vosayaco managed to muster two second-half scores for the Sunwolves to add to an early penalty try, but the performance brought little optimism for rugby in Japan as the nation prepares to showcase its development in the sport as hosts of the World Cup.