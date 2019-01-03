Sale v Saracens: Defending Premiership champions aiming for top spot

Alex Goode says Saracens showed composure to come from behind to beat Worcester

Saracens will be aiming to reclaim top spot in the Gallagher Premiership with a win against Sale at the AJ Bell on Friday night.

Exeter went top as they ended Saracens' 22-game unbeaten record just before Christmas, and although Mark McCall's men responded by beating Worcester last weekend, they had to do it by wiping out an early 14-point deficit before prevailing 25-17.

"We showed composure not to chase the game, make too many mistakes and get our heads down," Saracens full-back Alex Goode told his club's official website.

"We had chances to get a bonus point and our attack needs to be better to take those chances.

"The response from the week before was good and now we have a really tough game away to Sale, who had a great win over Gloucester [last Saturday].

"We are not playing our best at the moment, but the ability we have in that changing room makes us believe we can do something special."

Billy Vunipola will return for Saracens this weekend against Sale

Saracens' bid to regain top spot has been boosted by Billy Vunipola's return from injury. The No 8 has not played since breaking his left arm against Heineken Champions Cup opponents Glasgow in October, which ruled him out of England's autumn Tests.

Vunipola, who also broke his right arm twice last year, returns to action a month before England launch their Guinness Six Nations campaign.

He packs down in the Saracens back row alongside Nick Isiekwe and Schalk Burger, while Wales international back Liam Williams also features after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Sale's only defeat in their last six Premiership games was against Saracens in mid-November. They beat Gloucester in bonus-point fashion last time out, and another win would lift them into fourth place above Harlequins.

Jono Ross captains the Sharks in the No 6 jersey

Saracens, though, have lost just once to Sale in the league during the past eight years - a 14-10 defeat in February 2015.

Sale boss Steve Diamond has made one change from the side that beat Gloucester; Josh Strauss moves to No 8 instead of Jean Luc Du Preez, who suffered a groin injury in that game, with skipper Jono Ross and England flanker Tom Curry completing the back row.

Sale Sharks: 15 Chris Ashton, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 James O'Connor, 12 Sam James, 11 Byron McGuigan, 10 Robert Du Preez, 9 Faf De Klerk, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Rob Webber, 3 Will-Griff John, 4 Josh Beaumont, 5 James Phillips, 6 Jono Ross (c) 7 Tom Curry, 8 Josh Strauss.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Tom Bristow, 18 Joe Jones, 19 Bryn Evans, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Will Cliff, 22 Luke James, 23 Arron Reed.

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Alex Lozowski, 11 David Strettle, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Richard Wigglesworth, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Tom Woolstencroft, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Will Skelton, 5 George Kruis, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Schalk Burger, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Titi Lamositele, 19 Calum Clark, 20 Jackson Wray, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Marcelo Bosch, 23 Sean Maitland.