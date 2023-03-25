Gallagher Premiership: Saracens seal top-two finish as Owen Farrell suffers injury scare

Owen Farrell limps off injured during Saracens' clash with Harlequins

A round-up of Sunday's Gallagher Premiership action as Saracens beat Harlequins and Leicester Tigers beat Bristol Bears, while London Irish beat Northampton Saints.

Saracens 36-24 Harlequins

Saracens beat London rivals Harlequins 36-24 to guarantee a home tie in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs but their victory was soured by an injury to fly-half Owen Farrell.

Farrell got the better of the match-up against his rival for the England No 10 jersey Marcus Smith but his match was over in the 70th minute when his left ankle rolled while making a tackle close to Saracens' posts.

Saracens scored five tries in front of over 55,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Farrell also kicked for 11 points in the victory.

Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Andy Christie, Sean Maitland and Maro Itoje all crossed for points as Sarries dealt another blow to the visitors' fading top-four hopes.

Harlequins did score four tries of their own, including two from in-form Cadan Murley, but they fell to a sixth straight league defeat against the Premiership leaders.

Leicester Tigers 46-24 Bristol Bears

A Handre Pollard-inspired Leicester showed their title credentials with a statement 46-24 win over Bristol that moved them clear of the pack in the race for the semi-finals.

Leicester Tigers fly-half Handre Pollard scores a conversion

South African fly-half Pollard's 19-point haul included a try as Tigers ran in six at Welford Road, with skipper Julian Montoya scoring a brace, along with finishes from Ben Youngs, Anthony Watson and replacement hooker Charlie Clare.

Bristol contributed plenty to the game, including tries from Harry Thacker, Gabriel Ibitoye and Harry Randall as well as seven points from the boot of AJ MacGinty and two from Ibitoye.

However, that could not prevent the West Country club's four-match winning run coming to an end.

London Irish 37-22 Northampton Saints

London Irish launched themselves into a play-off spot with a flair-filled showing as they overcame fellow post-season hopefuls Northampton 37-22 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Scores from So'otala Fa'aso'o and Tom Pearson alongside the boot of Paddy Jackson gave the hosts a seven-point lead at the interval, with Saints responding through a Fin Smith penalty and a Juarno Augustus try.

London Irish's Ben Loader runs in to score a try

The Exiles kept their foot on the gas after half-time, with Ben Loader and Chunya Munga's tries securing the bonus point, while Jackson also added a long-range drop goal to the highlight reel.

While Saints played their part with scores from Tommy Freeman and captain Lewis Ludlam, the visitors were overwhelmed by a perfectly executed game plan from Irish.