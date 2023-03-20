Six Nations review: England exposed to the Farrells' importance in testing campaign

Owen Farrell and Andy Farrell pictured after England's loss to Ireland to end the 2023 Six Nations

Sky Sports News' James Cole takes a look back on the 2023 Six Nations, assessing the state of play with each side ahead of the World Cup in France later this year...

Ireland

Ireland were, quite simply, head and shoulders above the rest in this year's Six Nations.

Ireland's Six Nations 2023 results Saturday, February 4 Wales 10-34 Ireland Saturday, February 11 Ireland 32-19 France Saturday, February 25 Italy 20-34 Ireland Sunday, March 12 Scotland 7-22 Ireland Saturday, March 18 Ireland 29-16 England

The grand slam was a fitting end to an excellent campaign - and, indeed, an excellent 12 months. They've now won 10 Tests in a row, which including an historic series win in New Zealand.

Jonny Sexton seems to be getting better with age and may think twice about his decision to retire after the world cup.

Their back three have all taken their games to another level - James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan are now a lethal combination. They've also got huge strength in depth in their squad to call upon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was delighted to clinch the Grand Slam on home turf while England's Steve Borthwick admitted his side fell short. Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was delighted to clinch the Grand Slam on home turf while England's Steve Borthwick admitted his side fell short.

And as for head coach Andy Farrell, he has created an environment in which his players can express themselves and thrive.

Hansen said as much this weekend, suggesting the motivational skills of Farrell are unrivalled

"All the coaches [deserve credit] but Andy, he can just get you up for a game like no other," Hansen said. "He just seems to say all of the right things and it just sounds cooler in his accent as well.

The RFU must be wondering why on earth they let Farrell go in 2016.

2023 Six Nations final standings Team W D L SD BP P Ireland 5 0 0 79 4 27 France 4 0 1 59 4 20 Scotland 3 0 2 20 3 15 England 2 0 3 -35 2 10 Wales 1 0 4 -63 2 6 Italy 0 0 5 -60 1 1

France

France were slow starters in this campaign and weren't at their best - not until they produced one of their greatest ever performances to destroy England at Twickenham.

France's Six Nations 2023 results Sunday, February 5 Italy 24-29 France Saturday, February 11 Ireland 32-19 France Sunday, February 26 France 32-21 Scotland Saturday, March 11 England 10-53 France Saturday, March 18 France 41-28 Wales

Italy were beaten by just five points in Rome in the opening round, they then lost to Ireland and only just held off Scotland before everything finally clicked as they ran riot against England.

Weaknesses had been exposed against Ireland, but you sense this French side will peak when it matters.

France captain Antoine Dupont had another outstanding tournament

In captain Antoine Dupont they have a freakish talent who can single-handedly turn a game, while their back three of Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos and Etan Dumortier are clinical.

Add to that the fact have one of the biggest and most powerful packs in world rugby and it's clear why they are bookies favourites to win the World Cup on home soil later this year.

Scotland

Scotland had an excellent campaign and one that has left Scottish supporters wondering why head coach Gregor Townsend's future beyond the World Cup remains in doubt.

Scotland's Six Nations 2023 results Saturday, February 4 England 23-29 Scotland Saturday, February 11 Scotland 35-7 Wales Sunday, February 26 France 32-21 Scotland Sunday, March 12 Scotland 7-22 Ireland Saturday, March 18 Scotland 26-14 Italy

Finn Russell was scintillating throughout and now that he and Townsend have healed their differences, Scotland are hitting their straps.

Finn Russell was a standout performer for Gregor Townsend's Scotland side

What's more, Blair Kinghorn's performance against Italy, which saw him bag a hat-trick, has shown also their depth at No 10.

Giant winger Duhan Van der Merwe has taken his game to another level, and the centre combination of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu has been a big success.

Scotland hadn't won their first two games in this competition since 1996, but they put that to bed with impressive wins over England and Wales. It's just such a shame that they find themselves in a World Cup pool alongside South Africa and Ireland, from which only two will progress.

England

England are a side in transition and they're running out of time to be competitive in France.

England's Six Nations 2023 results Saturday, February 4 England 23-29 Scotland Sunday, February 12 England 31-14 Italy Saturday, February 25 Wales 10-20 England Saturday, March 11 England 10-53 France Saturday, March 18 Ireland 29-16 England

New head coach Steve Borthwick has been quick to lay the blame on his predecessor Eddie jones - but Borthwick's decision to drop Owen Farrell in favour of Marcus Smith against France backfired massively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Borthwick said England's heavy Six Nations defeat to France was 'painful'. Steve Borthwick said England's heavy Six Nations defeat to France was 'painful'.

England fans learnt the hard way just how crucial Farrell is to this side, whether at 10 or 12, which is something that Jones preached for years.

Up front, England's pack restored some pride on the final weekend in Dublin but the lack of strength in depth - particularly at prop - is striking. Number 8 also remains an issue and calls for Zach Mercer to get a chance will grow.

Behind the scrum, Freddie Steward has been a revelation and was outstanding. His red card in Dublin was harsh and shouldn't overshadow how well he has played.

Freddie Steward was controversially sent off for England in their final Six Nations game against Ireland

In Ollie Lawrence, Borthwick has another ball carrying centre aside from Manu Tuilagi, while Jack Van Portvliet has usurped his Leicester team-mate Ben Youngs at No 9. When you look at it like that, Borthwick has made big strides in evolving this team.

The defeat to France aside, England have made progress, albeit they are still well short of the best.

Maybe one day they'll reflect on that night Twickenham turned Les Bleus and conclude it was a tough but crucial lesson.

Wales

It was a turbulent campaign for Wales, both on and off the field.

Wales' Six Nations 2023 results Saturday, February 4 Wales 10-34 Ireland Saturday, February 11 Scotland 35-7 Wales Saturday, February 25 Wales 10-20 England Saturday, March 11 Italy 17-29 Wales Saturday, March 18 France 41-28 Wales

Head coach Warren Gatland's reappointment brought much hope to Welsh fans but it didn't materialise in this campaign.

The chastening defeat to Scotland was a reality check for many. Off the field, the contact row and threat of strike action before England's visit to Cardiff divided the squad and the game itself.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland oversaw a turbulent Six Nations campaign on and off the field

On the pitch, Gatland continuously chopped and changed his teams during the campaign as he struggled to find the balance between evolution and revolution.

The emergence of young centres Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady is a big plus. Wales also have a plethora of talented back rowers but lacked cutting edge when it mattered.

That said, they'll be hard to beat come the World Cup - and were they to meet England in the quarter-finals, you wouldn't rule out Gatland masterminding another England downfall.

Italy

Italy may have ended up winless and with the wooden spoon but they showed they can now compete with the best.

Italy's Six Nations 2023 results Sunday, February 5 Italy 24-29 France Sunday, February 12 England 31-14 Italy Saturday, February 25 Italy 20-34 Ireland Saturday, March 11 Italy 17-29 Wales Saturday, March 18 Scotland 26-14 Italy

Had they been more clinical against Wales and Scotland, Kieran Crowley's side could well have produced an upset.

They were also the better team in the second half against England, while they pushed both France and Ireland closer than anyone would have predicted.

Italy were much improved in this year's Six Nations

Italy are better now than ever before - but they must start taking their opportunities.

Unfortunately for them, they find themselves in a World Cup pool alongside New Zealand and hosts France. It's hard to see them emerging from that one.