Wales Women vs England Women: Red Roses have developed all-court game, says Giselle Mather

Giselle Mather says England Women have developed an all-court game as they look to extend their unbeaten Six Nations run against Wales on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 12.25pm.

After easing past Ireland in the opening round, England dismantled defending champions France 41-26 at Castle Park last time out to keep their title ambitions alive going into the third round of the competition.

Simon Middleton's side went over seven times against the French, and Mather says it was how those tries came about that most impressed her.

"The most exciting thing for me was the variation of the tries that they scored," said the Wasps FC coach. "They scored seven tries against the French which is no mean feat, and they were very, very different.

"Katy-Daley McLean put in a beautiful kick for the opening try that Jess Breach just plucked out of the air and scored with.

"Then you had the power of the forwards. It wasn't just lineout drives this time, which was the flavour of the autumn internationals. This was carries and building tries close to the tryline and the execution they put in.

"So there are several players that are adding really significant contributions to the game. But that power and pace that the England side now has, and the ability to score tries not just from one source is a real threat for opposition to cope with."

Sunday's clash will be a test for the Red Roses' ability to adapt, as Middleton has made nine changes to the team that saw off France in Doncaster.

Abbie Scott will captain England against Wales on Sunday afternoon

Harlequins Ladies second row Abbie Scott will captain the side with Sarah Hunter named on the bench, while Harlequins centre and 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup winner Rachael Burford and Wasps winger Abby Dow both start, making their first appearances this Six Nations.

After being rested against France, openside flanker Marlie Packer returns to the starting line-up alongside blindside Sarah Beckett, while Gloucester-Hartpury scrum-half Natasha Hunt, Saracens fly-half Zoe Harrison and Wasps hooker Amy Cokayne all make their maiden starts this year. In two positional changes, Poppy Cleall will play at No 8 while Jess Breach moves to the left wing.

Wales, who lost to France in their first outing of the competition, have made five changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Italy in the second round.

In the pack, 18-year-old flanker Alex Callender is set for her first start, having made her debut against France, while Mel Clay returns into the second row after recovering from a leg injury.

Three further changes come in the backline as the experienced Elinor Snowsill comes in at full-back instead of Lauren Smyth who drops to the bench. Hannah Bluck will start at inside centre and Jess Kavanagh is given the nod on the left wing.

Wales Women: 15. Elinor Snowsill, 14. Jasmine Joyce, 13. Hannah Jones, 12. Hannah Bluck, 11. Jess Kavanagh, 10. Robyn Wilkins, 9. Keira Bevan; 1. Caryl Thomas, 2. Carys Phillips (c), 3. Amy Evans, 4. Gwen Crabb, 5. Mel Clay, 6. Bethan Lewis, 7. Alex Callender, 8. Siwan Lillicrap.

Replacements: 16. Kelsey Jones, 17. Cara Hope, 18. Cerys Hale, 19. Natalia John, 20. Alisha Butchers, 21. Ffion Lewis, 22. Lisa Neumann, 23. Lauren Smyth.

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Rachael Burford, 12 Zoe Harrison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Katy Daley-Mclean, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Catherine O'Donnell, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Poppy Cleall.

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Jo Brown, 20 Sarah Hunter, 21 Claudia Macdonald, 22 Carys Williams, 23 Emily Scott.

