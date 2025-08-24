US Open: Emma Raducanu makes very impressive start in New York with 6-1 6-2 win against Ena Shibahara in first round
Emma Raducanu wastes no time at all in defeating world No 128 Ena Shibahara on opening Sunday; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Monday 25 August 2025 20:27, UK
Emma Raducanu made a very impressive start to her US Open campaign as she surged past Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour to reach the second round on opening Sunday.
The British No 1 sealed her first victory at Flushing Meadows since winning the tournament as an 18-year-old in 2021.
Watched on by her new coach Francisco Roig, who worked with Rafael Nadal for two decades, Raducanu wasted little time in sweeping past the world No 128 with a quality performance in just 62 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw
R1 - bt Shibahara 6-1 6-2
R2 - Tjen
R3 - Rybakina
R4 - Paolini/Kessler/Vondrousova
QF - Sabalenka/Tauson
SF - Pegula/Andreeva/Mboko/Bencic
F - Swiatek/Gauff/Keys/Anisimova
Much stiffer tests will await but this was the ideal start for Raducanu, who said: "Of course I'm very, very pleased with that match. It's my first win here since 2021. I'm just so happy with the way I came through that.
"I'm just very pleased with how I managed myself, managed my game through that match."
Raducanu wants to keep building momentum, and is sensing that with her revamped coaching team.
"I'm very happy. I've got amazing people in my corner over there. I want to thank them," she said.
"It makes every day of the work feel a lot more enjoyable, pleasurable and I see the progress I'm making on the practice court.
"It might not come straight away but I know over time I'm just racking up good days, building and I feel like it has to go somewhere."
How Raducanu made it through to the second round...
Raducanu only missed out on a seeding by one place and quickly stamped her authority on proceedings against 128th-ranked Shibahara, who at 27 was playing in just her second main singles draw at a major.
The gusty conditions made it difficult for both women but Raducanu was much the steadier, beginning the contest with an ace and moving into a 5-0 lead.
The 22-year-old served out the opening set after Shibahara had finally won a game and then moved 4-0 ahead
again in the second.
Shibahara had one chance to pull the lead back to 4-2 with a break point but Raducanu impressively picked up a short volley, pumping her fist and yelling when her opponent netted a backhand, and she served out the contest to love.
Also in Raducanu's box, as he had been at Wimbledon, was Jerome Poupel, a French chiropractor who also works with Formula One drivers, jockeys and even racehorses.
Raducanu turned to Poupel after struggling with back problems, and she said: "He's helped a lot. I've had back issues for the past few months. Nothing I seemed to have tried really worked but he's really helped me with that and it's feeling a lot better for the most part."
Who is Raducanu's next opponent?
On her US Open debut, Janice Tjen defeated 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova for her first Grand Slam main draw win.
First top 50 win
The 22-year-old Indonesian in the last 15 months:
13 ITF titles
100 wins out of 113 matches
Raducanu will not play again until Wednesday when she takes on qualifier Janice Tjen, who beat the 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 4-6 6-4.
Tjen became the first player from Indonesia in a Grand Slam main draw since Angelique Widjaja at the 2004 US Open.
Tjen, who attended Pepperdine University in California when Raducanu won the title here in 2021, said: "Just seeing her doing it makes me inspired, to be able to do it as well.
"It's going to be a big crowd, I would say, a bigger crowd playing against her. She's a very well known player, and I'm just excited for the opportunity."
Henman: Raducanu stamped her authority
Sky Sports' Tim Henman:
"If you were going to write that script before you go out for the first round of a Grand Slam of how you want that match to go, that was ideal.
"There were a few tight games that Raducanu was able to come through.
"She stamped her authority so well at the beginning of the first and second set. She gave her opponent no time to settle in. Raducanu was a class apart.
"A Sunday start is not easy, so the nerves would have been there but Raducanu dealt with it extremely well."
Navratilova: Raducanu playing with joy
Sky Sports' Martina Navratilova:
"Emma played like the defending champion that she was.
"She did not play like a person who hadn't won match here in three years.
"She only had seven winners but only six unforced errors. So a solid performance. Shibahara hit a lot of winners, but [Raducanu] also let her make a lot of mistakes.
"She was playing with joy. I don't know if she was winning because she's happy or happy because she's winning but the two go hand in hand and it shows on the court."
Bartoli: Raducanu getting close to top players
Sky Sports' Marion Bartoli:
"The two matches she had against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon and Cincinnati, she lost but was so close to winning against the number one in the world.
"It shows how close she's getting to the top players."
