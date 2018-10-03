Great Britain secure home Fed Cup tie in Bath

Anne Keothavong is delighted Great Britain have a home tie in the Fed Cup

Great Britain will play at home in the Fed Cup for the first time in over a quarter of a century, after the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) announced Bath University will be a host venue for the zonal round of the competition in February.

Britain, who will share hosting duties with Poland, will be joined in Bath by seven other teams split into two groups of four for the Europe/Africa Zone Group I round robin event from February 6-9.

Unlike the Davis Cup, only the very top level of the Fed Cup is played in a home and away format, and the last time Britain played host to a zonal group in the women's team event was May 1993.

Captain Anne Keothavong welcomed the news, saying: "It's huge. This is something we've wanted for a long time. Ideally we would have wanted a home tie where we could play against just one other nation but this is the next best thing.

"I'm really pleased we can bring women's tennis to a part of the country where there haven't been any events but also showcase women's tennis, give people a taste of what Fed Cup is like because a lot of people have been able to experience what Davis Cup is like and we'd like to prove we can match it.

"I know we've all been envious of the Davis Cup team having that experience and there's nothing that's driven the team more than wanting to have a home tie. This is our opportunity and it's something we want to capitalise on."

Under Keothavong and previously Judy Murray, Britain have come agonisingly close to reaching World Group II but have lost on the four occasions they have made the play-offs, having been handed away ties each time.

April's defeat to Japan was arguably the toughest to take, with Johanna Konta and Heather Watson losing the deciding doubles rubber to a Japan team that included US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Britain's two leading women have had disappointing seasons and, with Olympic eligibility on the line, they are likely to have their work cut out to make home advantage count.

Top-10 players Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, and Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki are potential opponents along with strong nations like Croatia and Serbia.

"I know Jo and Heather aren't in the place they'd like to be, their rankings have dropped, but you only have to look at their Fed Cup records to know they're capable of rising to the occasion," added Keothavong.

Katie Boulter is among those who could be in contention for a place in the Great Britain Fed Cup squad, according to Keothavong

"We've got players like Katie Boulter, Katie Swan, Gabi Taylor, all of whom have hit career-high rankings this year and are only improving. This will be a great opportunity for the younger players to really compete for a place in the team.

"It will be tough but the fact we'll be able to compete on home soil and with the public's support, anything is possible. I do think next year will probably be the toughest it's ever been for us in this group."

Murray was unsuccessful in persuading the LTA to host Fed Cup tennis during her time as captain between 2011 and 2016 but the changes to the Davis Cup, meaning Britain will not stage a tie next year, played a part in convincing the governing body this was the right time.