Novak Djokovic takes on Borna Coric in Shanghai Masters final

Red-hot Novak Djokovic will attempt to land his fourth title of the year when he takes on Borna Coric in the final of the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Coric turfed out defending champion and top seed Roger Federer in emphatic style on Saturday, the Croatian stunning the Swiss great 6-4 6-4 to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

But the 21-year-old, who has only two career titles to his name, will need to be at his very best when he faces Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serb thrashed Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-1, leapfrogging Federer to No 2 in the world rankings.

The Serb, who recovered from elbow surgery in February, to win Wimbledon and then the US Open last month is in imperious form as he taught the rising German star a lesson to record his 17th ATP victory in a row and is 26-1 in matches played since the start of Wimbledon.

Djokovic will be targeting his 72nd career title, having won all three of his previous finals in Shanghai.

Coric earned himself a third career shot at Djokovic but the youngster has failed to take a set off the 31-year-old.

You cannot underestimate Coric. He is a quick leaner and an intelligent human being. Annabel Croft on Borna Coric

"You can't write him off after beating Federer in this sort of manner," Greg Rusedski said of Coric on Sky Sports. "He's going to have to play this and a little bit more to beat Novak because Novak is the ultimate test at the moment. He is the man who has only lost one match since Wimbledon and he is starting to get his mojo back."

Annabel Croft added: "You're taking on a warrior out there who is very difficult to psychologically get inside his head to get him to bursting point.

"You cannot underestimate Coric. He is a quick leaner and an intelligent human being and I think the composure he is now showing [is proof] that he is ready to take his tennis to another level."

