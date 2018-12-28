Nick Kyrgios suffers spider bite but plans to defend Brisbane International title

0:14 Nick Kyrgios remains set to defend his Brisbane International title after receiving treatment for a spider bite sustained over Christmas. Nick Kyrgios remains set to defend his Brisbane International title after receiving treatment for a spider bite sustained over Christmas.

Nick Kyrgios remains set to defend his Brisbane International title despite suffering a spider bite over Christmas.

Organisers are confident the Australian's plans will not be derailed ahead of the season-opening tournament beginning on Sunday.

Kyrgios, world No 35, posted a short video on Instagram showing him with what appeared to be a drip in his arm and being treated by medics.

"Got a spider bite on my foot. Christmas different every year," Kyrgios said.

"This spider bite outta contro," a caption in a later video said.

Reports in the Australian press said Kyrgios had to be treated in a Canberra hospital.

Should Kyrgios be able to recover in time to make his season bow then he will join a strong field which includes Rafael Nadal and the returning former world No 1 Andy Murray.

Krygios' 2018 season was cut short due to an elbow injury that saw him pull out of the Kremlin Cup in October.

We have every major tennis event covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.