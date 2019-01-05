Tennis News

Kei Nishikori to face Daniil Medvedev in Brisbane International final

Last Updated: 05/01/19 6:08pm

Kei Nishikori is through to the Brisbane final against Daniil Medvedev
Kei Nishikori demolished Jeremy Chardy to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev in the Brisbane International final on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Japanese star was in superb form as he put on a commanding all-court display against his French opponent to advance to the final for the second time in three years 6-2 6-2.

Nishikori has set his sights on returning to the world's top five after falling to 39 last April due to a wrist injury at the end of 2017 that forced him to take a break from the tour.

Currently ranked No 9, Nishikori said: "Everything was working well today. I felt like I was too fast on the court today - I felt very good.

"Physically and tennis-wise I think it was perfect. I served well, I returned well - I think that was the key today - and I was moving well, that was fantastic."

Medvedev ended the hopes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Nishikori will go into Sunday's final against fourth seeded Russian Medvedev as firm favourite.

Medvedev reached the decider with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 win over France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

"I was really nervous and he started amazing," Medvedev said. "I didn't do anything wrong. I managed to come back and had more opportunities."

Naomi Osaka said her poor attitude cost her in Brisbane
Japan's Naomi Osaka lamented her poor attitude following a 6-2 6-4 thrashing by Lesia Tsurenko but the US Open winner said defeat came with a valuable lesson.

"If I'm being really frank, I just feel like I had the worst attitude today. I feel like I didn't really know how to cope with not playing well," Osaka said.

"I was sulking a bit and there are moments that I tried not to do that. But then the ball wouldn't go in and then I would go back to being childish. So I think that was my main problem.

"Last year I did a lot of that and I'm trying to change it more, and I think I have, towards the end of last year. So hopefully this isn't a recurring thing."

Tsurenko faces 2017 champion and former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova, who thumped Donna Vekic 6-3 6-4.

