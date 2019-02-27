Maria Sharapova pulls out of Miami Open next month after 'small procedure' on her right shoulder

Maria Sharapova has undergone a "small procedure" on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month's Miami Open.

Sharapova has struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

"As many of you know, I have struggled with shoulder pain since last summer," Sharapova said.

"For 10 weeks post US Open, I focused on getting my rotator cuff and scapula strong to support a surgically repaired fraying tendon and a small labrum tear.

"Although my shoulder got strong, it didn't help the pain on impact. After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal.

"Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of the year."

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played since pulling out of the St Petersburg Ladies' Trophy in late January after winning her first-round match.

Currently 29th in the WTA rankings, she reached the last 16 of the Australian Open earlier this year, but has not won a tournament since the Tianjin Open in October 2017. The Miami Open is due to start on March 18.

