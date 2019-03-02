Alexander Zverev to face Nick Kyrgios after semi-final win over Britain's Cameron Norrie

Alexander Zverev reached his first final of 2019 by seeing off Britain's Cameron Norrie

Alexander Zverev ended Cameron Norrie's hopes of a maiden ATP title by beating the British No 2 in straight sets to set-up a Mexico Open final against Nick Kyrgios.

Norrie's only previous final came in Auckland earlier this year but a fine week in Acapulco was brought to a halt by world no 3 Zverev who took his time to get going before posting another straight sets victory.

Zverev has yet to drop a set all week and looked to have asserted his authority early by breaking Norrie in his opening service game but the 23-year-old kept his nerve and broke back to force the tie-break.

However Zverev reeled off seven straight points to take the first set and then cruised through the second with his powerful serve proving to be the decisive factor in keeping Norrie at bay.

Cameron Norrie will enter the world's top 50 next week

Norrie can take solace from the fact that he will rise into the top 50 for the first time in his career when the rankings list is updated on Monday, while Zverev advances to a mouthwatering final with Nick Kyrgios.

The Australian has been at his mercurial best in Mexico this week, beating Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka and he added third seed John Isner to his list with a 7-5 5-7 7-6 victory.

A big-hitting contest saw the pair share 49 aces with Kyrgios ultimately prevailing to set up a seventh career meeting with Zverev - the pair have split the first six matches although it's the German who has won each of the last two contests.

Nick Kyrgios will face Zverev in Saturday night's final

On the Challenger Tour, Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans remain on course for a potential showdown in the final of the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells.

British No 1 Edmund has dropped down from the ATP Tour as he searches for form, fitness and confidence and he continued his run by reaching the last four with a three-set win over Yannick Maden.

Edmund lost the opening set but rallied to overcome the German 3-6 6-0 6-3 and he faces Lloyd Harris in the for a place in the final while in the other side of the draw Evans will face Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Evans reached the final in Delray Beach last week and will rise into the world's top 100 in Monday's rankings swept past Jason Jung 6-6 6-4.

