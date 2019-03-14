WATCH: Denis Shapovalov attempts a post-match rap at Indian Wells

1:27 Canada's Denis Shapovalov entertained the crowd at Indian Wells with his attempt at a post-match rap that didn't go quite to plan! Canada's Denis Shapovalov entertained the crowd at Indian Wells with his attempt at a post-match rap that didn't go quite to plan!

Denis Shapovalov celebrated a fine victory over Marin Cilic at the BNP Paribas Open by attempting a post-match rap, but it didn't quite go to plan for the 19-year-old at Indian Wells.

The Canadian stormed to a dominant straight sets win over the 2014 US Open champion - registering a 6-4 6-2 victory inside 76 minutes on Tuesday.

Having defeated Steve Johnson on Sunday, Shapovalov agreed that if he won another match on Stadium 3, he would rap after the match and he was true to his word.

Shapovalov had prepared his lyrics in advance but stumbled over the opening line before then forgetting the words.

However, he went in search of his mobile phone and managed to complete the rap, with the Indian Wells crowd roaring their approval.

Shapovalov faced Hubert Hurkacz in round four on Wednesday, but he was unable to strike the right notes as the Pole edged past the 19-year-old 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Hit play on the video above to see Shapovalov entertain the crowd at Indian Wells with his rapping skills!

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.