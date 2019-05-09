Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic victorious at Madrid Open

Roger Federer won a entertaining encounter against Gael Monfils

Roger Federer saved two match points as he maintained his winning return to clay by defeating Gael Monfils to reach the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Federer won a high-quality contest on the red dirt against Monfils 6-0 4-6 7-6 (7-3) inside a capacity La Caja Magica.

Federer opened with an 18-minute opening set bagel before the pendulum swung the way of Monfils in the second, with the Frenchman opening up a 3-0 lead.

The three-time winner displayed his powers of recovery by battling back to level at 4-4, although it was Monfils who stayed aggressive and focused to level things up.

When Federer wins 6-0... Two match points from defeat, Federer improves to 87-0 in matches when he wins any set 6-0 and 30-0 when he wins first set 6-0.

Monfils recovered from a bagel opening set, but ultimately went down in three

Monfils, the world No 18, maintained his effective serve and volley tactics to take a healthy 4-1 advantage over the Swiss in the decider but, just as in the second set, Federer fought back to restore parity.

Federer was forced into saving two match points before a thrilling contest was settled by a tie-break, and it was the 20-time Grand Slam champion who rallied to win a pulsating clash.

Most Wins in Open Era Jimmy Connors 1274 Roger Federer 1200 Ivan Lendl 1068 Guillermo Vilas 949 Rafael Nadal 936 John McEnroe 881 Andre Agassi 870

Barcelona Open champion Dominic Thiem ousted Monte-Carlo winner Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-5 to set up a meeting with Federer next.

Novak Djokovic set up a quarter-final clash against Marin Cilic

Novak Djokovic dominated the first set against Jeremy Chardy and then won the final four points of the tie-breaker to progress 6-1 7-6 (7-2).

The Serb racked up a 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets.

.@DjokerNole beats Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6(2) to reach the QF of the #MMOpen.



The top seed has now won all 3️⃣0️⃣ of his sets against the 🇫🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/8D5A1XUGbw — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 9, 2019

The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6 6-3 6-2.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.