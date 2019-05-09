Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic victorious at Madrid Open
Federer to face Dominic Thiem in last eight with Novak Djokovic up against Marin Cilic
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 09/05/19 5:22pm
Roger Federer saved two match points as he maintained his winning return to clay by defeating Gael Monfils to reach the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday.
Federer won a high-quality contest on the red dirt against Monfils 6-0 4-6 7-6 (7-3) inside a capacity La Caja Magica.
Federer opened with an 18-minute opening set bagel before the pendulum swung the way of Monfils in the second, with the Frenchman opening up a 3-0 lead.
1200 wins and counting…@rogerfederer | #RF1200 pic.twitter.com/yv36nwkcwQ— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 9, 2019
The three-time winner displayed his powers of recovery by battling back to level at 4-4, although it was Monfils who stayed aggressive and focused to level things up.
When Federer wins 6-0...
Two match points from defeat, Federer improves to 87-0 in matches when he wins any set 6-0 and 30-0 when he wins first set 6-0.
Monfils, the world No 18, maintained his effective serve and volley tactics to take a healthy 4-1 advantage over the Swiss in the decider but, just as in the second set, Federer fought back to restore parity.
Federer was forced into saving two match points before a thrilling contest was settled by a tie-break, and it was the 20-time Grand Slam champion who rallied to win a pulsating clash.
Most Wins in Open Era
|Jimmy Connors
|1274
|Roger Federer
|1200
|Ivan Lendl
|1068
|Guillermo Vilas
|949
|Rafael Nadal
|936
|John McEnroe
|881
|Andre Agassi
|870
Barcelona Open champion Dominic Thiem ousted Monte-Carlo winner Fabio Fognini 6-4 7-5 to set up a meeting with Federer next.
Novak Djokovic dominated the first set against Jeremy Chardy and then won the final four points of the tie-breaker to progress 6-1 7-6 (7-2).
The Serb racked up a 13th consecutive win over Chardy, all in straight sets.
.@DjokerNole beats Jeremy Chardy 6-1, 7-6(2) to reach the QF of the #MMOpen.— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 9, 2019
The top seed has now won all 3️⃣0️⃣ of his sets against the 🇫🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/8D5A1XUGbw
The top-ranked Djokovic will next face Marin Cilic, who came from behind to beat Laslo Djere 4-6 6-3 6-2.
