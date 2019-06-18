Nick Kyrgios rejects Andy Murray's Wimbledon doubles call

Nick Kyrgios shares a friendly relationship with Andy Murray, but will not play doubles with him at Wimbledon next month

Nick Kyrgios says he has turned down the chance to partner Andy Murray in the doubles at Wimbledon, joking he does not want to "carry" his friend at SW19.

Murray, who won the singles title at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, is preparing to make his comeback at Queen's Club this week after five months out following a hip resurfacing operation.

The 32-year-old is partnering Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at Queen's, but Kyrgios says he rejected the opportunity to do the same at Wimbledon next month.

Murray has been practising at Queen's Club this week ahead of his return from a hip operation

The Australian practised with Murray at the All England Club recently, but joked: "I don't think I want to carry him for Wimbledon dubs. I think he can find someone else to do that for him."

While he does not want to work with Murray at Wimbledon, Kyrgios says he is thrilled to see his friend back on court just five months after he hinted at retirement.

Ahead of his first-round meeting with Adrian Mannarino at Queen's, Kyrgios said: "Andy was the first person I saw here, doing his drills. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. Just to see him back healthy and happy on court is all that matters.

"He is a warrior. He's good enough to do damage in doubles, especially with Feliciano. I'd almost pay to watch that match."