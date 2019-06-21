Andy Murray's men's doubles match at Queen's Club halted by fading light

Andy Murray will be back in action on Saturday at Queen's Club

Andy Murray will continue his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery on Saturday after his second-round doubles match at the Fever-Tree Championships was called to a halt due to fading light.

The decision, taken at 8.50pm, was met with jeers from the crowd as Murray and his partner Feliciano Lopez only managed one hour on court against British pair Dan Evans and Ken Skupski on what was the longest day of the year.

Murray and Lopez won the first set 6-4 at Queen's Club and had just broken Evans and Skupski to bring the second set back on serve at 4-5.

The three-time Grand Slam champion made a winning return after five months away from the game on Thursday and after saying he felt "zero discomfort" in his victory against top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, once again produced moments of vintage tennis.

After breaking the Evans serve in the seventh game of the first set, Lopez closed out the first set on serve after 29 minutes.

Murray and Lopez were unable to secure a break at the start of the second set and after the Spaniard saved a break point with a second serve ace it was Murray who was broken shortly afterwards for the first time this week.

But the former world No 1 and Lopez produced a couple of excellent points, including a trademark lob winner from Murray, to break the Evans serve for the second time in the match, saving two set points in the process, just before play was called to an abrupt halt.

Should Murray progress to the semi-finals alongside Lopez when play resumes he will not face his brother after Jamie and Neal Skupski lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers 7-5 7-6 (8-6).