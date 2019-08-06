Johanna Konta suffers Rogers Cup first-round defeat

The British No 1 fell at the first hurdle in Toronto

Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after a straight-sets loss to 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska.

The British No 1 was beaten 6-3 6-2 in an hour and 21 minutes on Monday and the result avenged Yastremska's loss to Konta when the pair last met at Eastbourne in late June.

Konta made a promising start to the contest, breaking her opponent to go 2-1 up, but the 19-year-old immediately broke back.

Yastremska then added another break four games later and notched up three in a row to secure the first set.

The Brit quickly found herself 5-2 down in the second and although she made Yastremska work to get the match over the line, saving four match points, the Ukrainian secured the fifth to book her place in the next round.

Yastremska, a winner of three WTA titles over the past 12 months, faces either Victoria Azarenka or Camila Giorgi in the next round.

Anett Kontaveit shows just how much victory meant to her

The match between Konta and Yastremska marked the start of Monday's order of play and later in the day, the 16th seed Anett Kontaveit and Maria Sharapova were involved in an enthralling battle.

After two hours and 41 minutes, Kontaveit completed her comeback from a set and break down to defeat Sharapova 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Ultimately the marathon clash came down to an epic ninth game in the third set. At 4-6 6-4 4-4, the two players duelled for almost 20 minutes.

The former world No 1 Sharapova created seven game points but wasn't able to convert any. In contrast, Kontaveit made sure of her third break point opportunity.

From there the Estonian, who has reached the semi-finals at the Miami Open and in Stuttgart, held firm and will now play the winner of Tuesday's clash between Venus Williams and Carla Suárez Navarro.

Daria Kasatkina also delivered an impressive mid-match turnaround

Daria Kasatkina was another player who rallied from a set down to secure an opening-round victory over Angelique Kerber.

Kasatkina's U-turn was an impressive one after she lost the first set 0-6 and won just 15 points before re-composing herself to take the next two 6-2 6-4.

"I didn't lose my concentration, and with my attitude, I was always supporting myself, saying I could turn the match," Kasatkina reflected. "That was the key, and this is what my coach was telling me to do.

"I didn't change much. I was just trying to put more balls inside the court and play more rallies so I could feel the ball better. In the end, it worked, and I'm happy."

Kasatkina will meet the winner of an all-Canadian clash next as Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu face-off and the latter looks to put a niggling shoulder injury behind her on home soil.

Caroline Wozniacki also moves into the second round and will face Iga Swiatek or Ajla Tomljanovic

Elsewhere in the draw there were straight-sets wins for Jelena Ostapenko (6-3 6-3) against Caroline Garcia while Caroline Wozniacki defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-2.

Also, Belinda Bencic, the Rogers Cup champion in 2015, pushed past the teenage qualifier Anastasia Potapova 6-2 6-1 in one hour and four minutes.

Tuesday's order of play will see the world No 1 Ashleigh Barty taking on Sofia Kenin for the third time in just over a year.

Rogers Cup - Tuesday's Order of Play on Centre Court Carla Suárez Navarro vs Venus Williams [WC] Victoria Azarenka vs Camila Giorgi Ashleigh Barty [1] vs Sofia Kenin Eugenie Bouchard [WC] vs Bianca Andreescu Sloane Stephens [7] vs Marie Bouzkova

Camila Giorgi, runner-up at the Citi Open last week, takes on Victoria Azarenka with Madison Keys and Donna Vekic meeting for the first time on a surface other than clay.

Meanwhile champion from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, Zheng Saisai has an encounter with qualifier Tatjana Maria.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will look to end a six-match losing streak when she takes on Aryna Sabalenka.