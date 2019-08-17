Andy Murray to face Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem Open first round

Andy Murray is stepping up his return to the singles court

Andy Murray has been drawn to play Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open as he steps up his return to the singles court.

The three-time Grand Slam winner will face Sandgren, a former Australian Open quarter-finalist who is ranked 72nd in the world, on either Sunday or Monday.

If Murray is victorious against Sandgren, who he has never previously played, he will face world No 34 Denis Shapovalov in the second round.

Murray is continuing his return from potentially career-saving hip surgery earlier this year, and played his first singles match since January when losing to Richard Gasquet in the Cincinnati Masters this week.

He opted against taking a wildcard for the final major of the year - the US Open, which begins later this month - and will instead consider entering a Challenger Tour event.

Murray had focused on doubles as he sought to build match fitness following surgery, but appears to have played his last event for the time being after he and Feliciano Lopez lost to his brother Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in the quarter-finals in Cincinnati on Friday.