Denis Shapovalov calls for merger of Davis Cup finals and ATP Cup

Canadian Denis Shapovalov has called for one world championship with a merger of the Davis Cup finals and ATP Cup.

The ATP Cup, which will see 24 nations contesting across three cities in Australia over 10 days, begins on Friday.

The inaugural edition of the tournament begins after the revamped Davis Cup was held in November in Madrid's La Caja Magica with 18 nations taking part in a week-long event.

Shapovalov, 20, played brilliantly to lead Canada to their first Davis Cup final where they eventually went down to Rafael Nadal's Spain.

The world No 15 will again take up the mantle from Friday for Canada, who have been clubbed with Germany, Greece and hosts Australia in Group F of the ATP Cup.

It is a weird feeling playing a world championships then coming into another event that is pretty much the same thing. Denis Shapovalov

"It would be great just to have one event that is a world championship," he said.

"It would be great if they could organise and make one big event, make it a unique and special tournament. Hopefully they can come to terms together and make something happen."

The big question remains whether or not the two tournaments can co-exist in the future.

"I think the timing is interesting. I think it is a little bit strange to have it at a similar time as Davis Cup," Shapovalov said.

"It is a weird feeling playing a world championships then coming into another event that is pretty much the same thing. We will see how it pans out."

