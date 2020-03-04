Marin Cilic and Nick Kyrgios add their names to Queen's Club line-up

Marin Cilic is a former two-time winner at Queen's Club

Two-time champion Marin Cilic and Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios have added their names to a star-studded list of players for the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club this summer.

Cilic has played the tournament for the last 13 years, winning the title in 2012 and 2018, while Kyrgios' best result here came two years ago when he went down to champion Cilic in the semi-finals.

The pair join Top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, defending champion Feliciano Lopez, and record five-time holder Andy Murray in committing to play the event, fitness permitting.

Nick Kyrgios' performances have often been overshadowed by his controversial behaviour

Kyrgios, who reached the last 16 of the Australian Open in January, losing in four sets to Rafael Nadal, said: "I love playing on grass, and The Queen's Club courts are as good as any in the world. I'd love to go deep at the Fever-Tree Championships and at Wimbledon this year. I've been playing well, so I'm pumped for what's to come."

Cilic added: "The Fever-Tree Championships is one of the best tournaments on the ATP Tour and one I love to play every year. I would love to win a third title at The Queen's Club in June and then to take my best form in to Wimbledon."

The Fever-Tree Championships take place from 15th-21st June.

Kyrgios at Queen's...

Kyrgios' conduct at Queen's has overshadowed his tennis over the last two years.



In 2018 he was fined £13,000 for making a lewd gesture with a water bottle, and last year's histrionics over two matches in one day cost him almost £14,000.



In the first he accused a line judge of "rigging the game" and mocked and swore at umpire Fergus Murphy, and in the second he smashed a ball out of the stadium.



