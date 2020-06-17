Tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski says it will be difficult to protect players at US Open

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski hits out at the decision to go ahead with this year's US Open

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this year's US Open.

Dabrowski, who has won the Australian Open and the French Open mixed doubles titles, believes that despite strict health protocols it will be "impossible" to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the tournament.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the United States Tennis Association would take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players from COVID-19, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated accommodation.

The Grand Slam is set to go ahead as originally scheduled at Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 but without spectators.

Dabrowski says many players are uncomfortable about travelling to the United States

"It is IMPOSSIBLE to control and enforce a bubble situation where players only move from the hotel to the venue and back," Dabrowski, who is ranked world No 7 at doubles, said on Twitter.

"We don't know who players will come into contact with and those that don't obey put everyone else in the tournament at RISK."

My personal thoughts on the @usopen moving forward: pic.twitter.com/wLfoQPb2LN — Gaby Dabrowski (@GabyDabrowski) June 16, 2020

Reports suggest the USTA had decided to eliminate qualifying, halve the doubles draw to 32 pairings and drop the mixed doubles tournament altogether.

Dabrowski, 28, said many players were uncomfortable about travelling to the United States due to the coronavirus situation and were concerned about having to undergo multiple testing at the event.

Others had expressed disappointment they would be unable to compete because of the streamlined tournament, she added.

