Katie Boulter wins Progress Tour Women's Championship title

Katie Boulter has a career-high ranking of 82

Katie Boulter rallied to beat Jodie Burrage 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 and claim the Progress Tour Women's Championship title in Roehampton.

Boulter, who has said that she worked hard on her mental approach during lockdown, needed to show the fruits of that labour after being pushed hard by her fellow Brit.

Burrage dominated the opening set and showed the type of form which has seen her lose just three of her last 17 matches.

On court at the National Tennis Centre, the world No 289 punished Boulter's errors. She didn't let the blustery conditions shake her resolve and when Boulter was broken at the end of the second set, Burrage had a chance to serve for the title.

At that point errors, perhaps caused by a few nerves, crept into Burrage's own game and Boulter was able to force a tie-break. She then took it into a third set and used her experience to run away with the match.

"I felt like I was struggling a little bit body-wise but I was trying to push myself through and just keep getting the ball in the court and it felt like I got a little bit lucky," Boulter said.

"If she keeps playing that [way] she's going to go very far. I've always thought Jodie's a very good player. She's starting to put it altogether and it's really nice to see."