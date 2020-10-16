Cameron Norrie beaten in quarter-finals of St Petersburg Open
Last Updated: 16/10/20 3:16pm
Cameron Norrie was well beaten by third seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals of the St Petersburg Open.
British No 3 Norrie had reached the last eight with strong wins over Taylor Fritz and Miomir Kecmanovic but proved to be no match for world No 10 Rublev.
The Russian broke Norrie's serve five times and saved the only break point he faced in a 6-2 6-1 victory.
Norrie will have the consolation of moving up five places in the rankings to number 70 on Monday.
