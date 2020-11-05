Rafael Nadal makes it through to the Rolex Paris Masters quarter-finals

Spain's Rafael Nadal made it through to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal made it 1,001 ATP Tour wins on Thursday after the Spaniard beat Jordan Thompson to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters.

The world No 2 stayed on course for his first win in Paris-Bercy after seeing off a spirited second set fightback by the Australian to claim a 6-1 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Nadal said: "Positive thing, I think I only faced one break-point with my serve during the whole match but it was a set point, and a tough one. So that's a positive thing with my serve.

"I found a way. In the tie-break I saved a couple of breakpoints. Second point of the tie-break had huge importance, too.

"So, yeah, quarter-finals, that's the most important thing for me. I'm happy."

Nadal will take on Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the semi-finals

Nadal will take on his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday after the ninth seed defeated Slovak Norbert Gombos 7-5 6-2.

"It's normal that in quarter-finals I face a very tough opponent like him," said Nadal. "We are in a Masters 1000, the best players are here. So I can't expect another thing, no?

"I need to be ready to play my best against an opponent that I know he's playing well and with confidence. I hope to be ready to play my game because that's what I'm gonna need."

He added: "I think I am not doing a lot of things bad. I just didn't play indoors for a year almost, and is part of the process of course. I need to keep going. I think these kind of matches helps. Yesterday's match, today's, tomorrow another opportunity."

Diego Schwartzman is closing in on making the ATP Finals in London

Diego Schwartzman is one win away from claiming the final singles spot at the O2 Arena in London.

The Argentinian defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals in Paris and can only be denied if Spain's Carreno Busta wins the title.

