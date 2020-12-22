Battle of the Brits: Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best ranking win
Jack Draper makes quite an impression at Battle of the Brits exhibition series event at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton with Heather Watson easing to victory against Jodie Burrage; Andy Murray back in action against Cam Norrie on Tuesday
Last Updated: 22/12/20 12:43pm
British teenager Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best ranking win as he defeated compatriot Cam Norris in straight sets in the Battle of the Brits exhibition series.
The 18-year-old, ranked 303rd in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) against world No 71 Norrie at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
British No 1 Dan Evans bounced back from Sunday's loss to Andy Murray by beating Jan Choinski 7-5 6-0, Liam Broady recovered from a set down to overcome James Ward 3-6 7-6 (0) 10-8, while Aidan McHugh defeated Anton Matusevich 6-4 2-6 10-8.
Get a Sky Sports Pass for just £25 a month
Unwrap the festive action with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass for just £25 a month. Cancel anytime.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
British No 2 Heather Watson eased past Jodie Burrage 6-1 6-4 in the women's competition.
Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu defeated Katy Dunne 6-1 6-4, Beth Grey won 6-2 6-2 against Naomi Broady, and Eden Silva beat Lissey Barnett 6-2 2-6 10-7.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android