Battle of the Brits: Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best ranking win

Jack Draper defeated compatriot Cameron Norris in an impressive display

British teenager Jack Draper enjoyed his career-best ranking win as he defeated compatriot Cam Norris in straight sets in the Battle of the Brits exhibition series.

The 18-year-old, ranked 303rd in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) against world No 71 Norrie at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

British No 1 Dan Evans bounced back from Sunday's loss to Andy Murray by beating Jan Choinski 7-5 6-0, Liam Broady recovered from a set down to overcome James Ward 3-6 7-6 (0) 10-8, while Aidan McHugh defeated Anton Matusevich 6-4 2-6 10-8.

British No 2 Heather Watson eased past Jodie Burrage 6-1 6-4 in the women's competition.

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu defeated Katy Dunne 6-1 6-4, Beth Grey won 6-2 6-2 against Naomi Broady, and Eden Silva beat Lissey Barnett 6-2 2-6 10-7.

