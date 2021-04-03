Miami Open: Jannik Sinner has a 'great future' ahead of him, says Roberto Bautista Agut

Jannik Sinner 'has everything' according to Roberto Bautista Agut (Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX)

Italian prodigy Jannik Sinner has a "great future" ahead of him, says Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, after the teenager reached the Miami Open final.

Bautista Agut, who will turn 33 this month, went down to Sinner for the second straight time in the last few weeks 5-7 6-4 6-4 in the Miami Open semi-finals on Friday.

The win enabled the 19-year-old to become the fourth teenager to reach the showpiece of the ATP Masters 1000 event after Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner could become the first Italian since Fabio Fognini - at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters - to win a Masters 1000 title

Alexander Bublik said Sinner was not human after ending up losing in the quarter-finals, despite trying everything to unsettle the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner, while Bautista Agut was also quick to hail Sinner's composure.

"He has a great future coming up. He has everything," world No 12 Bautista Agut said. "He has a big serve, he's tall, he's big, he moves well, he has very good groundstrokes. Well, mentally he's also great and improving."

The teenager reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last year

Bautista Agut, who reached the last four of Wimbledon in 2019, also lost to Sinner two weeks back in Dubai.

"Well, of course he's good. Both matches have the feeling I could won on both times but finally, I didn't. I think he has something special in tough moments," Bautista Agut said.

Sinner is currently ranked at a career-high 31st and will play his first ATP Masters 1000 final on Sunday against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

