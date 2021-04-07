French Open set to be postponed by a week and will run from May 30 to June 13, according to reports

Rafael Nadal will be bidding to win a record-extending 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam

This year's French Open at Roland Garros has reportedly been postponed by one week and will now run from May 30 to June 13 with Wimbledon starting two weeks later.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) is hoping for current pandemic restrictions in France to be relaxed by the end of May, enabling it to have more spectators at the tournament.

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has previously said it was possible the Grand Slam could be postponed for the second year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Iga Swiatek will be defending her women's title at Roland Garros (Photo courtesy of Markus Berger / Red Bull Content Pool)

The 2020 tournament was rescheduled due to the pandemic, eventually taking place in late September and early October. The event usually begins on the fourth Sunday in May, ending in early June.

Should this year's Roland Garros start a week later it will bring a return of the old two-week gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which was changed to three weeks in 2015.

Had the French Open gone ahead on May 23 the grounds would have been empty due to tougher COVID-19 measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron.

The FFT, who organises the tournament, were not immediately available for comment.

Organisers have also announced the introduction of night sessions on Court Philippe Chatrier this year with three day matches and one night match.

The fourth match will be played at 9pm local time and could be either a men's or women's match depending on the order of play for the day.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android