Billie Jean King Cup: Britain's Heather Watson grateful to be playing play-off against Mexico at home

Heather Watson admits she will miss the partisan fans ahead of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico

Heather Watson says she is "grateful" to be playing Great Britain's crucial Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico at the National Tennis Centre (NTC) in Roehampton.

The play-off will be played behind closed doors and amid strict coronavirus regulations.

This is a 33rd tie in the competition formerly known as Fed Cup for Watson, and one more singles victory would move her clear of captain Anne Keothavong into second place in the British standings behind Virginia Wade.

"It definitely feels very different to the ties I've played in the past," said Watson, who will take on world No 434 Giuliana Olmos in the second singles match on Friday.

"It's very quiet. I feel very grateful that we get to play at home, although it would have been really nice to have the fans here with us. Hopefully after this tie we can start getting back to normal."

Watson and Katie Boulter have been selected as the singles players for the tie at London's NTC, where victory would give Britain another shot at reaching the elite finals week in 2022.

The British No 2 admits she is still feeling the effects of enduring a hard quarantine in Australia.

Watson was one of 72 players who spent two weeks stuck in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open following positive coronavirus cases on their flights.

The 28-year-old won her first-round match in Melbourne but has suffered disappointing losses at her most recent tournaments in Monterrey and Miami, and she said: "Australia was obviously very tough.

"I feel like it's maybe had a bit of a lasting effect on me. I feel a bit drained at the tournaments. I feel like my tennis, my fitness, everything, I'm 100 per cent, but particularly in Mexico and Miami, I wasn't all there. I'm just trying to be smarter with my schedule."

Katie Boulter was selected for the opening singles rubber ahead of Harriet Dart

British No 9 Boulter will make her first appearance for her country since playing a starring role in the 2019 play-off victory over Kazakhstan but aggravating a back injury that sidelined her for more than six months.

She was given the nod ahead of Harriet Dart for Friday's clash with 285th-ranked Marcela Zacarias.

Keothavong also revealed British No 4 Francesca Jones, who made headlines by qualifying for the Australian Open, did not make herself available for the tie, choosing to play tournaments in South America.

Britain were originally drawn as the away team but the tie was switched because Mexico were not deemed to have made sufficient progress in arranging it.

Captain Agustin Moreno said: "Of course it's a disappointment. But we're excited. We always like the tradition of Great Britain so we're excited to play here, it's something new for our team. I think it's years and years since we played in Europe."

Mexico have not played at the top level of the competition since 1992 while Zacarias and Olmos have one tour-level victory between them.

