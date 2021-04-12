Davis Cup Finals to be staged in three cities with Turin and Innsbruck added as co-hosts with Madrid

Spain will be defending their Davis Cup trophy after winning on home soil in 2019

This year's Davis Cup Finals will be staged in three cities with Turin and Innsbruck added as co-hosts with Madrid, the International Tennis Federation has announced.

Each city will host two of the six groups, with Madrid staging two quarter-finals, and Innsbruck and Turin one each. The Spanish capital will host the semi-finals and final.

The men's team event will also be played over 11 days rather than seven after changes ratified by the ITF Board and partner Kosmos Tennis, the Spanish-based investment firm who are ploughing $3 billion into the sport over 25 years.

Rafael Nadal will be aiming to inspire Spain to more Davis Cup glory later this year

"We are very excited to bring the Davis Cup Finals to Innsbruck and Turin," Davis Cup Finals director Albert Costa said.

"Both cities submitted impressive bids that not only promise a world-class experience for players and fans, but also include stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance."

The Madrid venue is changing with the Madrid Arena in the Casa de Campo replacing the Caja Magica which staged all 25 ties, each consisting of two singles and a doubles, in 2019.

Turin's Pala Alpitour Arena is a logical choice as it will host the ATP Finals for the first time the week before, while the venue in Innsbruck will be the Olympia-Halle, where Great Britain will play alongside France and the Czech Republic.

British No 1 Dan Evans will hope to lead his side when they take on France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck

The 121-year-old men's team event was revamped in 2019 with the traditional season-long home and away ties replaced by a World Cup-style knockout format with 18 nations battling for the title in Madrid in November.

Madrid will host Group A which features Spain, Russia and Ecuador and Group B featuring 2019 runners-up Canada, Kazakhstan and Sweden.

Austria will be assured of home support in their ties against Serbia and Germany with Innsbruck staging Group F along with Group C (France, Great Britain and Czech Republic).

Turin will host Group D (Australia, Croatia, Hungary) and Group E (United States, Italy, Colombia).

The Finals will be held from 25 November until 5 December and played on hard court.

