Lawn Tennis Association to stand with football community in social media boycott

The LTA has joined football clubs in staging a social media boycott in a bid to highlight the issue of online abuse

The Lawn Tennis Association is standing with the football community in taking part in a social media boycott from 3pm on Friday, April 30 to 11:59pm on Monday, May 3.

Football authorities have joined forces to announce a social media boycott in response to continued online racist abuse of players.

The Premier League, Women's Super League, the EFL, League Managers' Association and Kick It Out, along with the PFA, will all switch off their social media channels "in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online".

1:07 Edleen John, the FA’s Co-Partner for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, says social media companies will find a united boycott from English football hard to ignore Edleen John, the FA’s Co-Partner for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, says social media companies will find a united boycott from English football hard to ignore

In a statement, the LTA said: "Nobody should have to suffer abuse, racism or harassment on social media because they play or are involved in a professional sport.



"British and international tennis players frequently suffer abuse online, simply for losing a match or even a point. This abuse is often especially targeted at female players. "

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd is critical of social media companies

LTA CEO Scott Lloyd said: "We believe that social media companies can and should do more. They have a responsibility to their users to ensure that their platforms are not used as tools to abuse players, officials, the media or others involved in the sport.

"Social media can bring fans and players closer together than ever before and can enhance the understanding and joy of sport to a worldwide audience. However, the price for this improved ability to connect and engage should not be having to turn a blind eye to abuse. We look to the social media companies to take a lead on this issue."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android