Estoril Open: Britain's Cam Norrie through to second ATP Tour semi-finals of the year

Britain's Cam Norrie made it through to the semi-finals at the Estoril Open on Friday

British No 2 Cam Norrie reached his second ATP Tour semi-final of the season by upsetting second seed Cristian Garin at the Estoril Open.

Norrie recorded his 17th victory of the season and his ninth over a player ranked higher than himself, coming through 3-6 7-5 6-3 against the Chilean.

Having lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals in Barcelona last week, Norrie has now matched his run in Delray Beach to start the season and he will face Marin Cilic on Saturday when he will bid to reach a second career final.

In a battle of the former Wimbledon finalists, Croatia's Cilic won the opening set against Kevin Anderson 7-6 (9-7) before the South African was forced to pull out with an injury.

Norrie will take on Marin Cilic in their first career meeting for a place in Sunday's final

Norrie needed three hours to see off Pedro Martinez on Thursday while Garin received a walkover when Richard Gasquet withdrew through injury but it was Norrie who proved stronger in the end.

Chilean Garin is a clay-court specialist and he claimed the only break in the first set to move ahead.

But Norrie, who received treatment for a left wrist problem, kept pressing and got his reward with a break of serve to claim the second set.

The 25-year-old then recovered an early break in the decider and, with Garin becoming increasingly frustrated, surged ahead to claim victory after two hours and 28 minutes.

Battling into the semi-finals@cam_norrie fights back to beat Cristian Garin 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in Estoril #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/GuURFs38a9 — LTA (@the_LTA) April 30, 2021

Norrie said on Amazon Prime Video: "I'm pleased to get through it. Garin is always so tough on the clay. I think one of my best wins ever on the clay.

"It was a battle. He came out a bit sharper than me. I managed to play a good returning game in the second set to break and then held my nerve and then played some of my best tennis of the week."

