Dayana Yastremska fails in her latest appeal to lift provisional doping ban

Dayana Yastremska's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for her provisional doping suspension to be lifted has been dismissed once again

Dayana Yastremska has failed in her latest bid to overturn a provisional suspension for failing an out-of-competition drugs test.

The 20-year-old Ukrainian was suspended in January after testing positive for a form of synthetic testosterone, and took her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, CAS dismissed her appeal, meaning Yastremska remains ineligible to compete pending the resolution of her case.

Since receiving the provisional suspension, Yastremska has filed several appeals but failed at every attempt.

The ITF had denied Yastremska's initial application to have the suspension lifted, prompting the world No 31 to approach CAS which dismissed her appeal in February.

That decision left her ineligible to participate in the Australian Open despite travelling to Melbourne for the event.

Yastremska's second application for her suspension to be lifted was also denied by an independent tribunal last month.

The Ukrainian was suspended in January after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted

With CAS rejecting Yastremska's latest appeal, the ITF said she remains ineligible to compete in the French Open starting on May 30.

Previously ranked as high as 21 in the world, Yastremska has won three WTA singles titles and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android