Britain's Cam Norrie, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and Gael Monfils to headline Eastbourne

Cameron Norrie leads British hopes in Eastbourne this summer

Britain's Cam Norrie leads a packed field at Eastbourne this summer, including Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic and top seed Gael Monfils.

In-form Norrie, who has recently reached the finals of two ATP 250 events in Lyon and Estoril on clay, will be aiming to bring his fine form to the grass courts of Devonshire Park.

He has previously reached the quarter-finals on his last visit to the event in 2018, and he will be aiming to go better at the combined men's and women's event this summer.

Stan Wawrinka will hope to be fit after undergoing surgery for a foot injury which ended any hopes of him making this year's French Open

"It will be great to play on home soil again after we missed out on the grass-court season last year," said Norrie.

"I've been playing some really good tennis lately and I hope I can bring that form with me to the grass courts of the LTA's Viking International Eastbourne."

Norrie joins three-time Grand Slam champion, Wawrinka, 2014 US Open champion Cilic, and Frenchman Monfils as part of a truly international field which also includes rising stars Casper Ruud from Norway and Australian Alex de Minaur.

