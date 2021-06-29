Tokyo Olympics: Simona Halep withdraws from this summer's Games
Simona Halep has become the latest big-name tennis player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after the Romanian said she would not recover from a calf injury in time; the world No 3 also pulled out of Wimbledon last week
Simona Halep has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the Olympics as she continues to battle a calf injury.
The Romanian was hoping to go for gold in Tokyo next month but will not recover in time having also missed the French Open and Wimbledon because of the problem.
She follows Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in pulling out of the rearranged Games.
having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger 💪— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 28, 2021
I will be watching and cheering on the Romanian athletes from home ❤️🇷🇴
The two-time Grand Slam champion said on Twitter: "Nothing brings me more pride than representing Romania, but sadly the recovery from my calf injury requires more time and I have made the decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games this summer.
"After the disappointment of missing the French Open and Wimbledon, having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger.
"I will be watching and cheering on the Romanian athletes from home."
Halep suffered an opening-round loss at the London Olympics in 2012 and skipped the 2016 Rio Games due to concerns over the Zika virus.
