Dan Evans misses golden chance to reach the last 16, but Cameron Norrie marches on at Indian Wells

Dan Evans shows his dejection after suffering defeat to Diego Schwartzman at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Dan Evans missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, but Cameron Norrie made it through after a battling three-set win.

British No 1 Evans suffered a frustrating 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman, while Norrie came through in a deciding set to edge out Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 5-7 6-3.

Evans ran out of gas after leading by a set and a break as world No 15 Schwartzman came back from the brink.

The Argentine looked all-but beaten after losing the opening set and trailing 3-1 and 4-2 in the second before turning it around to dent Evans' hopes of climbing into the ATP's top 20.

Evans was broken to go 3-1 down in the opening set, but from 5-2 down he found another level and reeled off the next five games to take it 7-5 after one hour and two minutes.

Evans, who came from behind to defeat Kei Nishikori 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round on Sunday, broke Schwartzman for the third time at the start of the second set and then held to lead 2-0.

Schwartzman stopped the rot after losing seven games on the spin by holding to make it 2-1, but had to stave off another break point in the fifth game.

Both players then held serve and with Evans serving to go 5-3 up, while two unforced errors handed the initiative back to Schwartzman, who broke serve to level it up at 4-4.

Evans failed to cash in on two more break points and trailed in the second set for the first time at 5-4 down before being broken again to lose it 6-4.

Schwartzman was energised at the start of the decider and the tide turned as he broke Evans to move into a 3-0 lead.

Evans had lost his way - both physically and in terms of shot execution - and further errors saw him lose serve again to fall 4-0 behind.

Schwartzman held to love for a 5-0 lead and his comeback was complete when he broke Evans for a third time in a one-sided final set.

Norrie's win against Bautista Agut extended his strong hard-court run which also saw him reach the final in San Diego earlier this month, beating Evans along the way. And it heaped further misery on the Spaniard, the 2019 Wimbledon semi-finalist, whom Norrie famously beat in five sets on his Davis Cup debut in 2018.

That marked Norrie's first professional season but few expected the surge into the world's top 30 that would follow.

In an edgy encounter, Norrie, 26, was broken four times and saved 10 more break point opportunities, but pressured his opponent's serve throughout and broke six times to seal victory and book a meeting with American Tommy Paul.

American John Isner, seeded 20th, withdrew prior to his third-round match scheduled against Jannik Sinner to return home for the birth of his third child.

Andy Murray will be aiming for a third straight win at Indian Wells when he returns to action against third seed Alexander Zverev on Tuesday night.

John Isner is withdrawing from singles and doubles due to the impending birth of his third child.



"Pretty eventful day...I need to go home to be with the family, that is what my duty is right now. Much more important than tennis."#BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/yTz31ca8ny — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 11, 2021

Sweet 16



🇧🇷 Haddad Maia v. Kontaveit 🇪🇪

🇹🇳 Jabeur v. Kalinskaya 🇷🇺

🇪🇸 Badosa v. Krejcikova 🇨🇿

🇩🇪 Kerber v. Tomljanovic 🇦🇺

🇧🇾 Azarenka v. Sasnovich 🇧🇾

🇺🇸 Pegula v. Svitolina 🇺🇦

🇺🇸 Rogers v. Fernandez 🇨🇦

🇱🇻 Ostapenko v. Swiatek 🇵🇱#BNPPO21 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) October 12, 2021

In the women's draw, Lucky loser Beatriz Haddad Maia stunned top seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

The Brazilian world No 115 capitalised on Pliskova's serving troubles amid the blustery conditions to pull out the biggest win of her career 6-3 7-5.

Germany's 10th seed Angelique Kerber reached the round of 16 at the tournament.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android