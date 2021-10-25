Davis Cup: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray have been omitted from captain Leon Smith's team

Andy Murray (left) has been left out of Britain's Davis Cup team along with his brother Jamie

Andy and Jamie Murray have been omitted from captain Leon Smith's Davis Cup team although a fifth player will be announced in the coming weeks.

Cameron Norrie will lead Britain's bid for Davis Cup glory which begins on Thursday, November 25 through to Sunday, December 5.

Norrie, who became the first British player to win the prestigious Indian Wells tournament earlier this month, is joined in the side by British No 2 Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Great Britain's Davis Cup Finals ties:

vs France - Saturday, November 27



vs Czech Republic - Sunday, November 28



Speaking after his defeat to Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he was not intending to play in the Davis Cup in late November and would not deserve to be selected.

The 34-year-old Scot, who won 11 points out of a possible 12 to help Great Britain win the team competition for the first time in 79 years in 2015, told BBC Sport: "I've given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically.

"The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the end of 2019. I know there was coronavirus, but I was struggling with that really up until September time the following year.

"I also don't feel right now I would be playing, either. Obviously that would be up to Smith, but I'm not sure I deserve to play in that team."

Captain Leon Smith will announce a fifth player in the coming weeks

Speaking about the current team, Smith said: "I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent Britain at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Austria.

"Every player has had a career-best season and will bring some strong qualities to the team. A fifth player will be confirmed in the next few weeks and we are very much looking forward to playing in the Finals again this year, having missed it in 2020."

Britain face France and Czech Republic in the group stages in Innsbruck before a potential quarter-final clash. If they come through those three ties, they will head to Madrid for the semi-finals and final.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android