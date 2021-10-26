Emma Raducanu calls for 'patience' as she returns to court at the Transylvania Open in Cluj

Emma Raducanu will be bidding to win her first WTA Tour match at the Transylvania Open in Cluj

British teenage sensation Emma Raducanu has called for some "patience" as she returns to court at the Transylvania Open in Cluj.

The 18-year-old is already a surprise Grand Slam champion having won the US Open without dropping a set earlier this summer, but she is only entering her fourth tour-level tournament in Romania this week.

She takes on Polona Hercog on Tuesday bidding to win her first WTA Tour match, having lost in the opening round at previous tournaments in Nottingham, San Diego and Indian Wells.

Emma Raducanu headlines Tuesday’s schedule at #TO2021. The US Open champions will play her first match in Romania against Polona Hercog.



Irina Begu, Irina Bara, Jaqueline Cristian and Andrea Petkovic are also in tomorrow’s OOP. pic.twitter.com/eh9w8K0s2D — Transylvania Open (@TransylvaniaOpn) October 25, 2021

Raducanu, who is currently searching for a new coach having parted with Andrew Richardson after her win in New York, insists she requires time to find her game again.

"I don't think there is any pressure on me," she said. "I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me.

"I am going to find my tennis, I just need a little bit of time. But I am really enjoying it.

"I feel like I am the same person. I still go out there, approaching the same as before.

"I am really enjoying my tennis right now. I feel it will be in a great place. In the long term, I know it will be up and down, the past few weeks I have learned a lot about myself.

"I am really excited for the next chapter. This end of the season and the next year I can play on the tour, like a full year, and that is the most exciting thing.

"Patience is key. Because, as I said, there are a lot of lows, where you learn about your game. You adjust to each level gradually.

"I kind of went from zero to the top of the game. So, it's obviously going to take some time to adjust and adapt but hopefully with some good work I will be able to do that."

.@EmmaRaducanu's Romanian is quite good, actually!



She spoke to the fans at the end of her practice with Gabi Ruse and the moment was much appreciated.



"People are very friendly with me. I love Romania and Cluj!"



Right back at you, Emma 🤗#TO2021 pic.twitter.com/nzenuo9cQ4 — Transylvania Open (@TransylvaniaOpn) October 24, 2021

Raducanu is back in the country where her father was born and grandmother still lives.

The British No 1 could also be in line to meet her idol Simona Halep in the semi-finals should both players progress that far.

"Simona is an inspiration to me. I loved watching her from a young age. We have had a few short friendly exchanges," she added.

"She has been really nice. Which I find really cool. It is amazing now I can play the same tournaments as her, see her around. I just find her really cool."

