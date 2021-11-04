Paris Masters: Cameron Norrie's ATP Finals bid derailed by Taylor Fritz while Novak Djokovic receives a walkover
Cameron Norrie is stunned by Taylor Fritz, who has now won 11 of his past 13 matches; The British men's No 1 is struggling to make it to the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, but is likely to go as an alternate; world No 1 Novak Djokovic receives a walkover in Paris
Last Updated: 04/11/21 3:33pm
Cameron Norrie's bid for a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals took a damaging blow at the Paris Masters on Thursday as Taylor Fritz derailed his bid with a stunning performance.
Norrie was beaten 6-3 7-6 (7-3) by the American in the last 16 and now the British men's No 1 faces a tough task of qualifying for the event in Turin from 14-21 November.
Seventh-placed Casper Ruud is in line to secure his spot with victory over Marcos Giron later on Thursday, while eighth-placed Hubert Hurkacz can stamp his ticket with a win against James Duckworth on Friday.
Norrie, who has earned a career-best 50 tour-level victories this season and is 11th in the Race To Turin, is likely to head to Italy as an alternate.
Cam Norrie loses out in a tight battle in Paris— LTA (@the_LTA) November 4, 2021
Cam was defeated 6-3, 7-6 (3) by Taylor Fritz#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/YzqMAifJaR
- Rusedski: Raducanu's future is going to be incredible
- Stay updated with the latest scores I results
- Updated ATP & WTA rankings
New American No. 1 male feels 🇺🇸@Taylor_Fritz97 #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/BoXsc7GMVe— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 4, 2021
The 26-year-old almost made the ideal start in the opening game, only for Fritz to save the sole break point he faced in the set with a brilliant backhand winner down the line.
Two double faults from Norrie in the sixth game then gifted Fritz the decisive break of serve and the American held his nerve to close out the set.
Norrie saved two break points in the seventh game of the second set to keep his nose in front and then forged two set points in the 10th but was unable to convert and Fritz powered through the eventual tie-break.
"Cam and I have played a lot and it's always a battle when we play - except last time when he beat me pretty bad," Fritz said in a post-match courtside interview.
"He's always so tough to beat and I came out here and I played my best tennis and it feels great. It was a lot of fun."
Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating! Wishing you Peace, Love, and Light! 🪔🎇— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 4, 2021
- Norrie inspired by Raducanu's US Open win I Huge for British tennis
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Fritz will next face Novak Djokovic after the world No 1 was handed a walkover when last-16 opponent Gael Monfils was forced to withdraw with a leg injury.
Djokovic has won all four of their previous meetings, two coming in 2019 and two this year, and Fritz added: "Obviously (it's) very tough playing Novak. It's going to be my third time this year so hopefully this time will be different."
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android