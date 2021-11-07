Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic claims record-extending sixth title with victory over Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title by avenging his US Open final defeat against Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic moved past his great rival Rafael Nadal with a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title in Paris as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling final.

The world No 1 was back in match action this week for the first time since falling one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles in a year when he was beaten by Medvedev in the US Open final in September.

He gained a measure of revenge for the ending of his Slam dreams with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in the French capital.

Djokovic had appeared understandably a little rusty this week, needing a deciding tie-break to overcome Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals, and Medvedev maintained his form from his thrashing of Alexander Zverev on Saturday in the first set.

But Djokovic moved ahead early in the second, cutting out the drop shots and utilising his net skills, before opening up a 5-2 lead in the decider.

He was unable to serve out the victory at the first time of asking but broke Medvedev's serve for a third straight game to clinch the title before celebrating with his children, Stefan and Tara, in the stands.

Congratulations @DjokerNole - the year-end number one for a 7th time and now more Masters than any other player. A great rivalry brewing with Medvedev, I look forward to the next installment. 🚀 https://t.co/vIYdT9Seql — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) November 7, 2021

It was the first Paris final to feature the top two players in the ATP rankings since Stefan Edberg played Boris Becker in the 1990 final.

