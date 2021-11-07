Emma Raducanu: US Open champions says she will have coach in place for Australian Open

Emma Raducanu is in a 'very good position' in her search for a full-time coach but it will not be Esteban Carril, who is set to join Andy Murray's team

Emma Raducanu says she is in a "very good position" in her search for a full-time coach and hopes to have someone in place ahead of the Australian Open.

Raducanu had a trial with highly-regarded coach Esteban Carril last month and he had appeared the front-runner for the position, but the Spaniard is now set to join Andy Murray's team.

Raducanu is preparing for her final tournament of the season, the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, where she is the top seed.

Having arrived in Austria on Saturday, it appears she has made significant progress in appointing a successor to Andrew Richardson.

The 18-year-old from Kent said: "I'm here on my own, I'm being my own coach again this week, which I think is really good for me long-term. I'm really feeling positive about my coaching situation, it's in a good place. I'll have a coach in place at the Australian Open.

"I had some trials and they went well. I'm really excited to get some good work done in pre-season and we're going to have a really good time for sure. I think my game's going to be moving in the right direction so I'm pretty excited

for that."

Raducanu declined to reveal more information on the identity of her preferred candidate, but said: "I'm in a very good position. It's just a bit confidential. It's my decision. It's not fully done."

Raducanu cited LTA physio Will Herbert as a key presence in her team in New York, and he was also with her in Romania last week, but the teenager said she had not yet thought about potentially having a full-time physio or fitness trainer.

"I don't have a full-time team at all," she said. "I think a coach for me is the priority. It's so new to me to be in this position where I potentially could. I think it's a great privilege but I haven't put anything in place at all."

Raducanu will play her first match at the TipsArena in Linz on Tuesday against either Kateryna Kozlova of the Ukraine or Wang Xinyu of China.

